Tamworth FC has received a five-star accreditation in the national club development program. Achieving five-star NCDP accreditation has come from a commitment over the last few seasons to improve Tamworth FC's governance and reinforce the club's position a leader in the Northern Inland region. "When I first met the people at Tamworth FC to begin their NCDP journey, there were many things that the club was already doing really well but much of the club's governance was not being made available to the wider community including prospective sponsors, players and volunteers," said Phillip Andrews, Northern NSW Football club development officer. Read also: "To progress from four to five stars, Tamworth FC have developed a strategic plan that will ensure the future direction of the club. "From the initial meeting with the club, change has resulted in the implementation of strategies to engage more people from across the community." Tamworth FC committee member Brent May thanked NNSWF and Andrews for their help. "Phil's assistance over the years has allowed our club to thrive and set itself up for long-term future success and sustainability," May said. "The club has utilised the NCDP to develop and implement plans and procedures to enhance the club's governance and strategic planning. "Tamworth FC looks forward to working through its current action plan and implementing it to improve the club further." The NCDP continues to support structured positive change in clubs that engage with the program, NNSWF said. It is available to all NNSWF-affiliated clubs.

