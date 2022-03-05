news, latest-news,

THE HARD work of a group of Calrossy Anglican School students has paid off, after they starred at the Inverell Show. With their cattle in tow, students rose to the top in parading, breeders, stud and herdsmen events. Year 11 student, Mia Rasmussen, won with her heifer 'Coffee' in the steer competition, which qualifies her to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April. "Preparing them [the cattle], and taking them to shows and seeing them do well is really good," she said. To get the cattle ready students dedicate them time out of school hours and on the weekends. READ ALSO: Also joining Mia in Sydney is year 11 student Zoe Rudder, who took home gold with her bull in the breeders event. "It's a lot of work but it always pays off," Zoe said. "It definitely helps coming from a school that's got a big agricultural background because when you go to the shows you have a lot more background knowledge." Ms Rudder said smaller shows like the one at Inverell were a perfect training ground for the bigger events on the cattle showing calendar. Mark Jones, Matthia Rudder, Lori Lott and Georgia Bailey also qualified for the Sydney Show. Calrossy agriculture teacher Brony Neilsen said for many students it was their first show or they only had very little prior experience. "We were really starting from scratch," Ms Neilsen said. "It's been very challenging for them because we've only had reduced numbers of students out at the farm working with the animals over the last few years." But with shows back in full swing Ms Neilsen said she couldn't fault the efforts of her students. "They're just phenomenal," she said. "They listen and they want to do well, they're very passionate." But it's not just about taking home the trophy, students also learn how to communicate, problem solve, organise and prioritise, Ms Neilsen said. Students will set off for the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which starts on April 8. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

