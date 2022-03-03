community,

Tamworth will host thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, when the inaugural National Thunder Motorcycle rally roars into the region later this year. After COVID-19 put paid to plans for the event last year, it's finally been given the green light to proceed thanks to support from the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund. Event organiser Barry Harley said the funding would ensure that the inaugural event would be a great success for Tamworth. "This unique event has the potential to inject over $1 million into the local economy in one weekend and the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) is the perfect venue to provide all amenities and the opportunity for future growth," Mr Harley said. Read also: The event will draw thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from right across NSW and interstate over four days. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said a number of organised rides will help to spread the economic benefit of the event right across the region. "Supporting big ticket events like this in regional NSW is what brings our economy into gear and back up to speed, and I can't wait to see the benefits this event will bring for communities not only in Tamworth but right across the regions," Mr Toole said. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said it was hoped that the rally would grow to become the premier national motorcycle event on the calendar and a major draw card for the Tamworth area. "The national event is expected to draw around 1,500 motorcycles to Tamworth, but it's not all about the bikes, we'll also have over 24 hours of live music, trade sites, equine shows and vintage cars and bikes on display to make for a great day out for the family," Mr Anderson said. The National Thunder Motorcycle rally will be held over the long weekend, from September 30 to October 3. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

