Cody Morgan is set to have the biggest hand in Sunday's Hunter and North West Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth and two of the favourites to book a spot in next month's $500,000 final at Royal Randwick. The Tamworth trainer will saddle up Edit, Wren's Day, Anethole and Ezekeil and could have a fifth runner with Macleay the fourth emergency. Ezekeil was when acceptances were released the first emergency but has come into the field for the Brett Cavanough-trained It's Me, who before her scratching was the favourite with the TAB. Edit and Wren's Day now share equal favourtism with the Lyle Chandler-trained Banju at $5. READ ALSO: Morgan has engaged champion West Australian jockey Willie Pike to ride Ezekeil, while champion Sydney apprentice Tom Sherry will take the ride on Anethole. "He's ridden for me for quite a while. Whenever I get the opportunity to put him on I do," Morgan said. The Irish native has ridden the gelding in his last three Highway runs for three places, and won for Morgan on Highlights in the city last month. Gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons will meanwhile ride Wren's Day and Aaron Bullock Edit. The barrier draw was a bit of a "mixed bag" with Anethole drawing 1, Wren's Day 5, Ezekeil 10 and Edit 20, which will actually be 14 so "not as bad". "But I think that if you're good enough you'll overcome it," Morgan said. Tamworth trainer Sue Grills does have a slim chance of a runner with Auntie Monnie making the cut for the final 20 but the second last emergency.

