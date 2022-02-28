news, latest-news,

THE LAST day of summer brought a relatively cool and cloudy day to Tamworth, in a fitting end to a season more mild than the year before. The summer season was drier this time around and the Bureau of Meteorology's (BoM) Tamworth weather station captured 218.6mm of rain across the three months, whereas it clocked 355.4mm last summer. Just more than half the amount of rain fell in February 2022 than in the same month in 2021, with 59.2mm recorded in the airport gauge compared to 108.2 the year before. The top temperature of the summer just gone was 36.7 in mid-January, but during the last hot season, a scorching 41.8 was recorded in December. The mercury only reached a high of 33.8 degrees in February this year, but hit a warmer 34.6 degrees in 2021. READ ALSO: Although there's been a few less drops recorded, the dams are doing much better after more consistent rainfall. Chaffey Dam remained full all through summer, but during the previous summer, it only went from 33 per cent in December 2020 to 42 per cent in February 2022. Lake Keepit lapped near its edges for most of summer, but during the same time last year, it was much lower and rose from 26 per cent full to 38 per cent full across the three months. Tuesday marks the first day of the autumn season across the Tamworth region. The BoM has released its autumn outlook and it predicts that this season is "likely to be wetter and warmer than normal" for most areas across the country. The La Nina wet weather event is likely at - or past - its peak and is expected to blow over by mid-autumn, the BoM said. The severe weather season typically hangs around until April. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

