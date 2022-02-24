news, latest-news,

COUNTRY music is a part of Tamworth's fabric, but that wasn't always the case. For more than four decades, Max Ellis has been an integral part of the Australian country music scene, and few people have played a bigger part in cementing the city's status as the Country Music Capital. Now, the co-founder of the famed Country Music Festival has released an extensively updated version of an iconic book recounting its star-studded history over the past 50 years. Stars, Hurrahs and Golden Guitars (SHAGG) 2nd edition is Mr Ellis' inside story of the rise and rise of Tamworth's country music scene, and the changes along the way. "There's quite a few new editorial features, stories about Tamworth country music identities, and stories about notable developments in the Country Music Capital like the fact that the horse industry has developed in such a huge way," Mr Ellis told the Leader. "The history stays the same, but what has changed is that the last 10 years have seen a dramatic change in how the festival has been organised. "Council's involvement has grown dramatically." READ ALSO: The book was originally published in 2012 for the 40th anniversary of the festival, but Mr Ellis said it was important it was updated for the big five decade milestone. Besides, putting it together has been a passion project of his. "It's really an update on not just what's happened yesterday, but what's happened over that last decade and how important the change has been," he said. "I've lived country music for the last 60 years and it's extraordinary to think I'm not madly a country music fan, but I've become quite a knowledgeable person about it by knowing all the personalities and the people involved," he said. "I do enjoy parts of the music very much and I've learned to like it and understand it, and I do get a lot of pleasure out of it." Mr Ellis said he is extremely proud of the finished product, which was put together with the help of Tamworth Country Music Capital News editor Cheryl Brown. The book can be purchased for $35 on the Tamworth Country Music Festival website at the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame, Tamworth Regional Gallery, Tamworth Visitor Information Centre and Collins Books Stores in Tamworth and Armidale. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

