One of the largest egg producers in Australia will build a poultry rearing farm on the Liverpool Plains. Pace Farms has been given the green light to establish the facility at 375 Inverkip Road, in Warrah Ridge, after council approved a development application despite some community concerns. The farm will operate 24 hours a day and hold almost 250,000 birds, to be distributed between four rearing sheds. LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said the farm would help promote the Shire as an agricultural area. READ ALSO: "I think it's a fantastic result for the region," Cr Hawkins said. "This development sits nicely within our region." But not everyone is feeling as chirpy as Cr Hawkins. The 452 report put before council included 16 community submissions raising objections to the development, with concerns such as animal welfare, biosecurity, odour, noise, waste management and cost. But detailed assessment reports, and four state agency letters of advice, has Cr Hawkins confident that the benefits of the poultry farm outweigh the community concerns. "There are concerns, and we looked at that, but all those concerns have been addressed by the relevant authorities," he said. "We took all the advice from the relevant authorities before we made that decision." The farm will employ four full time workers, which may not sound like a lot, but Cr Hawkins said this would be a "big thing" for the Shire and he hoped more employment opportunities would be established over time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/9525c591-53dc-4b55-b3cd-0c1c17e3b775.jpg/r108_0_1094_557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg