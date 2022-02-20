community,

VULNERABLE elderly people can spend crucial months waiting for the kind of care that will allow them to continue living at home. Demand is through-the-roof for home care workers across Tamworth and much of northern NSW as the population ages and families fight to preserve their loved one's independence. Whiddon community care regional general manager Anna Maltby said they've gone from supporting less than 10 clients in the last five years to more than 150 in the region. "We have seen a massive boom," she said. "It's across the industry, everyone is in a staffing challenge at the moment given the release of funded packages in the last six to 12 months. "Providers are trying to cater to those increased clients but you need increased services, you can't deliver what you don't have to deliver so staffing has to come first." A Productivity Commission report predicts that 80 per cent of services provided to the 3.5 million people that will access aged care services every year by 2050 will be delivered in the community. It found workforce shortages are exacerbated by low wages and a lack of sufficiently skilled staff. Read also: Tamworth Australian Unity branch manager Natasha Lynskey said it's not just about finding the staff, but finding the right people for the job. "Every week in just Tamworth alone we try to have three or four new starters coming in, it is difficult but we hope we can provide the conditions to get them onboard," she said. "People want to stay at home, they've lived in these homes for 30 or 40 years and raised their families there, it's where they're happiest. "You're actually making a difference to someone's life." Home care can start with anything from simple domestic assistance up to tailored personal care. Ms Lynskey said part of the growth comes down to elderly people being more willing to ask for help, and better education about the assistance available.

