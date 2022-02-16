Experience key as Tigers aim to overcome stunted preparation

news, latest-news,

When the Northern Tigers return to the field on Saturday, February 26, they will have just one thought on their minds: redemption. After a battling 2021 Country Championships campaign, in which they struggled for cohesion due to COVID-19 restrictions, coach Mick Schmiedel is targeting a return to the kind of form that saw the Tigers dominate in 2020. "A couple of years ago we were sitting on top of the table with the best attack and the best defence," Schmiedel said. "Last year was a tough year for us, I'm hoping we're going to have a better year than last year. We've got that experience and everybody's on a more level playing field this year. "Our preparation wasn't good last year, and it won't be good this year, but everybody's in the same boat this year." The Tigers were scheduled to play a trial game over the weekend against the Newcastle Maitland Region Knights but were forced to pull out due to a lack of numbers. These absences, Schmiedel explained, were due to both issues with COVID and some players' conflicting schedules with other sporting commitments. Another trial had been set for this Saturday as well, but Schmiedel said Newcastle had actually withdrawn from that clash, which means the Tigers will get their campaign underway with no trial games behind them. However, the Gunnedah Bulldogs coach said one of the squad's great strengths was the vast experience throughout its ranks, which he expects will benefit the side when it comes time to step on the field. "Our game plan will be very, very simple, and relying on some of the girls' experience," Schmiedel said. "Most of the girls in that 22 have been in the system over the last two to three years anyway, which makes it a bit easier for me because 14 out of the 22 in the three years that we've been going have been part of the team before." The Tigers' first game on February 26 will be against Newcastle, where Schmiedel expects their size and strength to be a key advantage. "We've got a really good forward pack, I think," he said. "The likes of Gaynor Blackadder, Amelia Tunamena, Jess Robins; I think our forward pack's probably our strength. We've got two good halves that have been part of the system for a while. "Our centres have been part of the system for a little bit, Patricia Dixon from Armidale was quite impressive in her last training run with her speed. Dayna Porter covers the ground reasonably quick on the other wing. "We won't be the quickest side, but we'll be one of the most experienced sides." Schmiedel said the squad will be finalised this weekend. The Northern Tigers will take on the Newcastle Maitland Region Knights on Saturday, February 26, from 2.40pm at Tamworth's Jack Woolaston Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/755dc161-65f7-4cc9-baf8-e9e5a1e3fb5f.jpg/r2_564_5517_3680_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg