Joash Boney chooses his words carefully so as not to trip over them. He has something important to say, and is determined to articulate himself clearly. He immediately presents as an impressive person; someone who is on the cusp of manhood and is navigating the early stages of the biggest year of his life, as he completes year 12 and pursues an NRL contract with a clear mindedness. Read also: The 17-year-old's attention to detail to how he arranges his thoughts for dissemination is reflected in how he approaches rugby league. On Saturday, the Tamworth High student played centre for the Greater Northern Tigers in a Laurie Daley Cup opener against the North Coast Bulldogs in Wauchope. He was disappointed with his first-half performance in the 32-28 loss, but thought he played better after that. "Because I like to rewatch my games, I've watched the game from the weekend about 20 times now," he said. "And I saw that on my last run for the game, in the last minute, if I had looked up, I would have saw that there was no fullback at home, and I could have kicked it and that could have given us a bit of momentum to score." Utilising match recordings, Boney as been a longtime student of his own game. Even his friends have recorded his matches. "I have very close friends," he said. "Some of them love coming to watch me play, and I really appreciate that." This is Boney's second Laurie Daley Cup campaign. The side made the final last year. When Tigers vice-captain Jake Clydesdale was ruled out through injury on the eve of the North Coast encounter, Boney was made vice-captain, which made him "more than happy". "I've just gotta keep showing them that I'm worthy to keep playing," he said, "because there's only five rounds [of the Laurie Daley Cup]." The Gunnedah Bulldog has plumbing as a backup plan post-high school, but is determined to secure an NRL deal. And he knows that the Laurie Daley Cup is the perfect opportunity to impress NRL talent scouts. "Yes, it is a very big thing for me, personally," he said of the Cup. "My end goal for this year, specifically, is to make the Country side. And I believe that if I make that side, then it will certainly heighten my chances [of signing with an NRL side]."

