Tamworth and New England talent will don the blue for what will be a home under-15 national hockey championship campaign later this year. Tamworth's Blake Scicluna, Jack Marshall, Makenna Barnett-Suey and Elizabeth Ray and Hockey New England's Sophia Havas and Alyvia Wilson were this week named in the Stars and Lions sides for the tournament to be played in Newcastle from April 7-13. Scicluna was named in the Stars' boys and Marshall the Lions. Bartnett-Suey and Ray will meanwhile play for the Stars' girls while Havas and Wilson will suit up for the Lions, who will be coached by Tamworth's Helen Willis. READ ALSO: The selection news comes on the back of another successful state indoor championship for Hockey New England with the under-13s boys taking out the Division 1 title at Orange late last month. The team consisting of Archie Clarke, Elijah Love, Miller Harwood, Luke Schmude, Luke Whitty, Angus Schmude, Connor Sheppard (Tamworth) and coached by Greg Doolan, was the only team HNE sent down to Orange. Boasting five players backing up from the under-15s side that won Division 2 a few weeks before, they were dominant over the carnival, scoring a massive 53 goals to only 11 against and not dropping a game. Starting with a 7-nil win over Sydney South, they went on to beat North West Sydney (11-1) and Sydney Northern Beaches (8-4) to finish top of their pool. They then won their cross-over game against the fourth-finishing side from the other pool 13-nil, putting them in good shape for their semi-final against Sydney Northern Beaches. It was end-to-end, edge of your seat indoor hockey with the two sides trading goals early on. HNE eventually stretched out to a 6-2 lead, the Sydney side scoring on the buzzer to make it 6-3. Facing Parkes in the final, the New England boys took control of the game right form the start playing a very controlled, precise game with a lot of skill. Parkes couldn't match them as they came away 8-3 victors.

