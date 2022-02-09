news, latest-news,

Tamworth Little Athletics has over 30 members preparing for next month's State Championships after some outstanding performances at the recent Region 1 Championships. Thirty five athletes gained automatic qualification by virtue of finishing in the top two in their respective events. The contingent could yet grow with the next best eight after the results from all the regional championships have been collated also going through to 'state', which will be held at Sydney Olympic Park on March 19 and 20. READ ALSO: Overall the club had 59 athletes compete against 350 athletes from across the north west and north coast in what were hot conditions. They achieved some fantastic results, winning between them 65 gold medals, 28 silver medals and 40 bronze medals. Tamworth athletes were also responsible for nine new regional records while the senior boys, junior girls and junior boys relay teams all achieved impressive wins under the guidance of senior club member and coach Jay Stone. As well as the great results, TLA vice-president Tim Earl also noted the sportsmanship and encouragement shown by the Tamworth athletes to their fellow club members throughout the weekend. It was an inspiration, he said.

