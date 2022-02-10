news, latest-news,

Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney is already a winner before she hits her home Paceway on Thursday afternoon. Coney, who has six driving engagements at the Tamworth meeting, has been chosen by Harness Racing NSW as an ambassador for the WomenCan Team Teal Campaign. She is representing the North West and raising much-needed funds to go towards research into ovarian cancer research. Read also: Coney picked up her first $500 towards the cause last Saturday night at Newcastle with a win behind Stylish Joe, who is trained by Ty Robson. "That was a good start to the campaign," Coney said. The ovarian cancer Team Teal Campaign will run until March 12 on paceways around the state. The Tamworth Harness Racing Club will donate $100 to the cause every time a female driver wins at one of its meetings during the campaign. "It is just good to be sitting alongside other great ambassadors from the industry," said Coney, who is in the process of organising some fundraising activities for the initiative. "I am looking to do some raffles and I will also have a Go Fund Me page." She added: "The Tamworth Mini Trotting Club is also backing me with making and selling some cupcakes at this week's meeting." As an ambassador, Coney will be distinctive in her teal driving pants, along with teal and white silks, each time she takes the reins. "The pants and silks are quite distinctive - although people may get a bit confused at the Tamworth and Newcastle meetings at times, as Grace Panella will be in some of my races," Coney said. Panella, who works for the Clayton Harmey stables, was chosen as the Hunter Valley ambassador and will feature alongside Coney in the Portable Horse Stables Pace on Thursday afternoon. Coney has taken the drive behind Knight Walker, who is trained by her father Greg, and will start from the one barrier. While Panella will commence from the two barrier with You Little Terror, who is trained by Michael Formosa. The two ambassadors will clash on three other occasions throughout the meeting. "I think out of all my drives I will look at Whosaginger and maybe Knight Walker as my best chances," Coney said.

