TWO netball courts at the Inverell Sporting Complex, at risk of decommission due to cracks in the surface, have received a lifeline, with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announcing a $485,000 state government grant for emergency restoration works. Marshall said across the region netball associations had been grappling with how to restore and maintain their older courts for future generations. "Weather, ground movement and general play have taken a toll on many of our local netball facilities, many of which are more than 20 years old," Marshall said. Read also: "At Inverell, the two main show courts have experienced significant movement in the sub-base, which has caused cracks and instability in the top asphalt surface." Marshall said that in order to restore the courts before they had to be fully withdrawn for player safety, Inverell Shire Council would install new all-weather synthetic plexipave surfaces. "Plexipave tends to provide greater traction for players," he said. "It dries quickly after rain and can lower court temperatures by 5-7 degrees, making for a more comfortable playing experience." He said the restorations works would benefit more than 500 players. "This is the final stage of council's long-running plan to modernise the Inverell Sporting Complex, which has included upgrades to the soccer, touch football, cricket and athletics facilities." Since 2015, the state government has contributed $1.8 million to the staged Inverell Sporting Complex redevelopment, Marshall said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/01666ba5-a8a4-45b4-ae3f-42316ce5f4e5.jpg/r0_184_2853_1796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg