The Chris Lewis who spoke after a brief Victorian sojourn with his doctor girlfriend was far removed from the anguished man who fronted the media following the Storm's white-powder scandal last year. Lewis had just arrived back in Melbourne when he spoke to the Leader on Wednesday afternoon, having spent time at Wilson's Promontory with Jill McCann following an "intense" Storm preseason training camp in Geelong. McCann is a resident doctor in the emergency department at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne. Read more: The couple began dating last year, and Lewis - an Ashford Roosters junior - said the Scottish-born MD was a great source of comfort after he and two other Storm players - Cameron Munster and Brandon Smith - were caught on camera partying post-season with a white powder present. The NRL fined the players and suspended them for one match, with Lewis copping a $4,000 penalty. Having a "good support group" of people who "care" about him helped him weather the media feeding frenzy and the dim view the NRL and the Storm took of the incident, he said. "It was pretty helpful," he said, adding that he met McCann "through a friend" and she has "no idea" about rugby league. "I wasn't guilty of anything," he continued. "I was just in the room with a bunch of idiots [non-Storm players]. "I guess it's a good lesson to show that you can't really be off guard [and] don't get real drunk and hang out with complete strangers." He added: "I guess going forward it's [the saga] probably helped me, to show me to appreciate what I've got. The club didn't like being put in those headlines. So it shows that it can all be taken away pretty quick." The saga, Lewis said, had made him "more focused" to "train a bit harder" in order "to cover up the error in the off-season". Scandal aside, the 29-year-old utility had a breakout 2021. He played 20 matches, after making five appearances the previous season when, at age 27, he became the Storm's oldest-ever NRL debutant. Following the post-season drama, Lewis retreated to his family's Wagyu cattle farm at Ashford. His parents, Mick and Pauleen, are his biggest supporters. Still, he admitted to feeling "a bit scared" over the prospect of facing the former teachers in the wake of the controversy. "They were actually really good, to be honest," he said. "It was really good to get out there and get back to doing something practical," he added, in reference to farm work. Not having "to talk to people about it [the controversy] all the time" was also a relief, he said. "It was good to escape from it all." Lewis kept his NRL dream alive despite a series of serious injuries. Primary used in the second-row, he is in the final year of a two-year deal at the Storm. "Obviously, I'm getting older. I turn 30 this year," said the former Caloundra high-school history teacher. "They [the Storm] don't hand too many long-term deals out. "But I think I played well enough last year to be in the conversation [for a new deal]. I've just gotta show that I'm ready to go this year and show I'm still up for it, and hopefully I'll get another year." Now in his third season at Melbourne, Lewis feels like "a bit more of an older head" among the players. He aims to start this season lighter, take on a leadership role and play more minutes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

