news, latest-news,

WHEN you talk about the size of football clubs and their achievements you always run across the mice-that-roar clubs. You know, the small clubs who play above their weight. Boggabri and District Rugby League Football Club - the Kangaroos - are one such club, with them competing against much bigger clubs from much bigger towns and cities. Read also: In the 2016 census, Boggabri had a population of just 856. Among Group 4's clubs, only Dungowan (398) had fewer inhabitants. One of the reasons for the Kangaroos' competitiveness is the hard work of the club's administrators. It starts with club president Greg Haire and his wife, Sue. While Greg runs the club, Sue takes pictures of all home and away games and posts them on the club's Facebook page. They are outstanding shots. Then there is the club's 26-strong committee. Greg Haire said the club had had a large committee for "three or four years". He said "we do need every one of them for home games". He also said having a number of players on the committee shows the club spirit is strong, with the players putting in on and off the field. On-field results are what all clubs are seeking and for Boggabri any win is celebrated like a grand final triumph. "We're lucky we have a fair few players from Gunnedah and Narrabri," he added. "We wouldn't survive without them." First grade coach Shane Rampling has the big job of sourcing players and moulding them into a winning unit. Last season the Roos finished down the table but were able to beat Gunnedah in a local derby shock. It was Boggy's first win over Gunnedah in more than 70 years. Rampling is hoping a few new recruits will sign on, and if they do, he believes the Roos can be an even bigger threat to the bigger clubs in 2022. He described the committee - which he sits on - as "fantastic". "It's phenomenal, the spirit we've got out there," he added. Boggabri begin the new season at home against Narrabri on Saturday, April 9. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/28a1f72f-9df4-4bf3-8e57-aa7fccd7e5c5.jpeg/r20_25_1651_947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg