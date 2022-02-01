news, latest-news,

Narrabri begin the defence of their Group 4 first grade minor premiership at Collins Park on Wednesday evening. The Blues were sitting on top of the table when COVID cut short last year's season and ended their chances of winning their first first grade major premiership since 1990. It was also Jake Rumsby's first season as first grade coach and he learned plenty from it. He also believes he jinxed himself and the team early on in 2021 pertaining to having a fit and healthy squad. READ ALSO: In his first season he found himself selecting a different team each week due to numerous injuries and work commitments. "We used 31 players (in first grade) last year," Rumsby told G4 Media this week. "Hopefully we won't do that again this year." The injury clouds did have silver linings though. "Everyone put their hand up," he added. "The exciting thing was they all rose to the occasion. They all wanted to play first grade." He was forced to blood a number of younger players and at the end of the season his constantly patched up side had forged its way to the top of the ladder. And they were all hoping for a huge result in the run up to the grand finals. However, it wasn't to be. For Rumsby it was disappointing, not being able to test himself as a player and a coach against the best players and sides in the Group in the maelstrom that is finals footy. The tension and build-up to the finals was starting to intensify just when COVID reared and scotched everyone's hopes. "We had a great year," he said of the Blues season. "The quality of football improved last year too. I do think G4 football is on the way up and we are looking for another big year." The Narrabri boys might have celebrated a minor premiership but they now have a chance to finish what they started, Rumsby said. "Everyone is chomping at the bit out here," he said. "Some of them wanted to start training early (before Christmas) but I knocked that back. It's a long enough season and it is bush footy. "We'll start this Wednesday night (6.30pm) at Collins Park." Unfortunately the Blues have lost classy centre Dennis Gordon. "He's moved back to Queensland," Rumsby said. "Going to be a massive loss for us but we showed we had a lot of local talent and will have a very similar squad to last year." He said the club has no trials at this stage but "we owe Moree one" and he might have a few others as well. G4's draft draw (unofficial) has them starting their 2022 season at Boggabri's Jubilee Oval before matching up against Norths and Gunnedah. "It's a pretty good draw for us," Rumsby said. While he returns for a second stint at the first grade helm Lachlan Thorn coaches second grade and Jake's older brother, Brodie Rumsby, coaching the under-18's. Kristie Toomey and Natalie Mason take over the ladies league tag reins from Ashley Hynch.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/b1c330a5-fd25-40a9-92ee-8b19ae0a430e.jpg/r0_69_2048_1226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg