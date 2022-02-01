sport, cricket,

After their belated 2020/21 Doug Walters Cup triumph, the focus for the Tamworth over-50s has now turned to defending it. They have already started, playing their first game of the 2021/22 competition late last year. At that stage they weren't the champions with last season's final still to be played after having to be pushed back a few times. But at Scone on Sunday the moment finally came, Tamworth beating Hunter Districts to claim the silverware. READ ALSO: The win was set up by some superb batting from Chris Paterson and Peter Mead at the top of the order. Mead scored his second half-century in as many DWC games, hitting 58, while Paterson made 46 ret. Captain Steve Wilson, who chipped in with 33 himself, said the start they gave them "enabled the the middle order to bat more aggressively and try and keep the run rate up". The result was a "pretty good score" of 210. "We were always on top with the bat and then the bowling I felt like we were always on top too," Wilson said. He opted to "change up the tactics a bit" opening with the left-arm orthodox spin of Andrew O'Halloran at the other end to Mead. It was a masterstroke with O'Halloran picking up 3-19 from his eight overs, and helping put Hunter "well behind" the run rate early. "He bowled really well," Wilson said. Anthony Dutton later nabbed 3-19 to finish off what O'Halloran started as Tamworth bowled Hunter out for 130. "Everyone chipped in with the ball," Wilson said. "And the fielding, despite a couple of missed chances early, was really good." "Bronte Reed's wicketkeeping was outstanding. He got two stumpings, which were very classy stumpings." They were scheduled to play North Coast this Sunday in the next round of the 2021/22 edition but that has been postponed. Their next game will now be against New England in Armidale on February 13. They will then host North Coast the following Sunday.

