Tamworth girls will have the opportunity to participate in a groundbreaking program this month that aims to give them the skills and confidence to play sport. The Daughters and Dads Active and Empowered Program is delivered by the NSW Government in partnership with the University of Newcastle and features fun, practical and educational activities for daughters and dads. "The Daughters and Dads Active and Empowered Program is an outstanding initiative, designed to ensure sport is fun," Chief Executive of the Office of Sport Karen Jones said. READ ALSO: "When dads participate with their daughters it helps improve sport skills, improve confidence and self-esteem plus strengthens that special dad-daughter bond. "During the program dads get to spend quality one-on-one time with their daughter and enjoy fun rough and tumble play, fitness and sport skill activities. The program is being rolled out as part of the Office of Sport's women in sport strategy, Her Sport Her Way. It consists of eight weekly sessions and will be held at the Tamworth Sports Dome of a Tuesday night starting on February 8 and running through to April 5. For further information and to register visit: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/daughtersanddads

