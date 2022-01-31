news, latest-news,

Day one of the Bulldogs' Tamworth camp was the perfect preparation for their season opener against the Cowboys in Townsville in just over a month. The average temperature in the North Queensland 'capital' in March hovers between 23 and 30 degrees. Addressing the media on Monday after a hard two-and-a-half hour slog in the heat, captain Josh Jackson joked that Tamworth had "turned the weather on for us". But that is what this week is about; getting "some good training in" and doing "everything we possibly can" to make sure that come round one they're prepared and "in the best shape we can be to perform". READ ALSO: And not just on the field but off it. "Generally we like to get away for one week or so in the pre-season just to break it up a little bit, get away, spend a bit of time together," Jackson said. "And I think it's good for us this year, we've got a lot of new players that have come to the club and it gives us an opportunity to spend some quality time together and form some relationships and some combinations on the field and off the field as well." News of their visit prompted a few onlookers, a couple of young fans scoring a few autographs and photos. A country boy himself - he grew up in Gulgong - Jackson said it's always great to be able to get out to the bush. "I love getting out into the regional areas, people seem to appreciate footballers coming out and spending a little bit of time in their towns," he said. "I know when I was a kid and we had NRL players or players from one of the Sydney clubs come out, it put a smile on your face and you couldn't stop talking about it for weeks after." And while coach Trent Barrett promised "a hard week", it won't all be work and no play. There will be time to have a look around and maybe get in a round of golf or throw a line, or in Jackson's case visit one of the city's landmarks. "I'm a mad country music fan," he admitted. As for the season, the inspirational lock, who is entering his fifth season as captain, acknowledged that being pretty much "a whole new team" it might "take a while to gel and build those combinations", but knows they have the makings of a side that can be challenging for finals. "Hopefully we can start the year off really well, get a few early wins and a little bit of confidence and hopefully that gets us rolling into the season," he said. One of the big things their new signings will bring is experience, and big game experience. "I think pretty much everyone that we've brought on board this year has been part of a successful club, successful team. The guys that have come from the Panthers and Melbourne systems they've obviously had a lot of experience in big games over the last few years so that's certainly helped us," Jackson said. "Those guys also they're attacking weapons as well. They've got the ability to score points which is probably something we've probably lacked over the last few years."

