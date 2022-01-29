news, latest-news,

It was hot on and off the track on Saturday as athletes from across the region, Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers laced up the spikes for the Little Athletics NSW Region 1 Championships. Tamworth Little Athletics is hosting the two-day carnival, which is one of eight regional championships being held around the state. More than 350 athletes from under-7s through under-17s are running, throwing and jumping up a storm at the Tamworth Regional Athletics Centre, the carnival also serving as a stepping stone to next month's state championships. The first two placegetters in most events will move through to state. READ ALSO: - City skipper calls on top order to step up as they look to turn fortunes around - The wait is over for Tamworth Softball players - Diving in: Trio to tackle Nobbys 2 Newcastle Ocean Swim

