Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison is heading to Queensland. After driving four winners at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon, Ison revealed his intentions - albeit if only for a "vacation" with the horses. "I am having a little vacation with the horses," Ison said. "I will stay for a couple of weeks and have a bit of fun and then decide when to come home." "I am thinking of taking six horses with me and Emma (sister) is going to come along as well. She will do the strapping and probably have a couple of drives herself." READ ALSO: Ison opened his winning account on Thursday in the PeterMac Photography Pace with free legged (no hopples) pacer Always Ivy, trained by his father Andy and raced by Maitland harness enthusiast Laura Spencer. After starting from the one barrier Always Ivy dictated the race terms before an eventual 6.2m win over Billboard Bonnie (Jamie Donovan), who carried a flat tyre, with Whosaginger (Brad Elder) 4m away third. "We hung back at the start a bit as she is not blessed with gate speed," Ison said. "She is free legged and races nicely." An outside drive for Dubbo trainer Michael Carroll then saw Ison guide Sheza Rockstar to a win in the Wintech Equine Products Pace. "The race had a bit of tempo early when Maywyns Honey and Scotlynn Jiggs did a lot of hard work to get to the top so I thought it was time to go when we did," he said. After sitting four back in the outside running line, Ison made his race move with Sheza Rockstar to gain the lead two laps from home. "She found enough to get away from them in the end," he added. Sheza Rockstar went on for a 2.2m win over Big Beat (Paul Grima) and Western Ricki (Grace Panella), who was 7.2m away third. Ison then secured his third win for the day behind the Ty Robson-trained Yarramans Shadow in the Radio 88.9FM Tamworth Appreciation Pace. With stablemate Manly Boy placing on race pressure from the outset, Ison encouraged Yarraman Shadow, who was resuming from a spell, to increase the race lead from the 400-metre mark for an impressive 6.7m win over Blissfull Identity (Anthony Varga). Manly Boy (Michael Formosa) a half head away third. Mile rate for the 1609 metre race distance was 1.58.8 "He came across from the five barrier really quick at the start and felt comfortable all the way. "And finished the race off pretty well," Ison said. "On his first run back from a spell he has won - he goes good." Robson was in the winner's circle again later in the meeting when Rocknroll Max won the THRC Volunteers & Workers Appreciation Pace over 1980m with a mile rate of 1.58.6 with reinsman Michael Formosa taking the reins. Rosie Rocks then rounded out the day for Ison, and with only two starts for trainer Andy Ison produced her second win. "The race didn't play out like we thought it would," said Tom, who had commenced from the nine barrier with Rosie Rocks. "I thought we could have got straight onto the back of Ark (Brad Elder) in the one barrier but there wasn't enough room. "Then Escavador (Jess Dart) galloped and I got stuck back in on the fence. "I thought 'well there is only five left in the race to overcome'. "But we got out when we had to and it worked well" Ison made his race move after travelling three back on the inside running line and placing in a three wide run around the final turn. "She has got a good turn of foot," he said. "She is a nice little mare and will go places - very happy with her." Rosie Rocks at $2.60 race favourite went on for a 10.7m win over equal race favourite Pay Me Smart (Blake Hughes) with Sir Macador (Emma Ison) 1.6m way third. Mile rate for the 1609m was 1.58.2. Rosie Rocks will also be making up part of the team that Ison will take to Queensland. "She is coming to Queensland with me for sure - I am looking forward to seeing how she will go at Albion Park on a Saturday night," he said. "Hopefully we will get a bit of luck while we are up there." And of his achievement of driving another four winners on the program at Tamworth. "I would have settled with three," he said.

