Tamworth BJP Physie members have been refining their techniques over the last couple of weeks in readiness for performing in some big competitions in Sydney this weekend. The club has several members heading down to dance at Homebush in the ladies National Finals and masters and senior girl BJP events. It follows some incredible results at the recent New England Zone competition, which Tamworth BJP Physie hosted. Across the senior girls and ladies divisions club members were awarded 14 places including four zone champions. READ ALSO: The competition commenced with senior girl competitors demonstrating their skill and talents in performing their high intensity dance routines. Tamworth's Taylor Johnston and Emily Ball especially impressed taking out first place in the open and first year senior sections respectively. They will now this weekend perform to secure a place in the top fifteen in Australia and compete at the prestigious National Finals event to be held at the ICC Darling Harbour in February. In the over 40s, Tracy Johnson was named zone champion in the over 40s, while in the over 50 and 60 combined division, placings were awarded to Jenny Murray (second), Susan Raulston (third) and Chris Hodges (fifth). All the ladies from these sections will now compete this weekend in the Masters competition, which includes ladies vying for the top five placings from across Australia. In the combined beginner, novice and intermediate lady divisions, the club achieved some outstanding results, taking out five of the eight placings. Jessica Clark was second, Jessica Smith fourth, Renae Ballentine fifth, Johanna Sumner sixth and Natalie Studte eighth. The success continued throughout the competition, with the under 33 and over 33 years combined section resulting in some excellent achievements amongst some tough competition. Kiara Northey was awarded zone champion, ahead of Bri Star (2nd) and Elizabeth Cutts (4th). Their placings secured the trio a chance to compete at the National Finals. Under the guidance of teachers Holly Bolton, Tara Bartlett and Dayna Bevan all the ladies have been refining their technique and are performance ready to represent the Tamworth club at the highest elite level.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/e8b57819-26b7-4215-ad00-5cce45325691.JPG/r0_450_4206_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg