news, latest-news,

BEN Williams had a tough induction to the coaching ranks with the Moree Boars last year but is far from daunted by a fast-approaching second term. The 28-year-old had his first taste of captain-coaching last season and did a good job with the Boars who were the real dark horses of the competition before covid suspended the competition. "It was a big eye-opener," Williams said after another day as a yardman at B&W Rural in Moree. "I know what it takes going into this season - know what to expect." Williams hoped the promise shown by his Boars in 2021 could continue into the 2022 season. The utility said Mick Watton, who will coach the under 18s with club president Todd Mitchell his assistant, has been a big help. "He's doing the 18s but has also stepped and done a few things at training so far," Williams said. MORE RUGBY LEAGUE NEWS: And the decision to appoint Marshall and Alex Barker as the second grade coaches was a "great decision", Williams said. "They are going to give a real good go," he said. "We've got some new faces at training too. The numbers have been good [around 30] although the players vary from session to session, too." They currently train Monday and Thursday evenings at the Moree Services Club Oval. President Mitchell believes Williams can only improve on last season and was happy with the numbers at training. The president said those numbers point to a big season with the talented Alex Lawrence the only player not returning. "He's gone to Wollongong," Mitchell said. "We have Connor Ryan to replace him in the backs and he is a very good footballer. That's about it at the moment. "The club is in a very good financial position thanks to our major sponsors [the Sundown Pastoral Company and Services Club]. "Johnstone Concrete & Quarries are also long time sponsors, have been for 25 years. They and the Sundown Pastoral Company and Services Club are outstanding supporters. "We're also in the process of organising trials. We did go to Narrabri last year so they owe us one and we might have another over on the coast too but nothing is concrete yet." He said the return of talented players such as Brenton Cochrane, Stan Swan - who won the best and fairest award last season - and Watton would only help Williams in his second term. Williams also thinks those senior players will be key men this year along with Aaron Robinson. "I'm really looking forward to him returning," he said of Robinson. "He looks great at training. He's big and strong and I will be real interested to see how he goes. "And Brenton looks great too. So we've got some new faces at training and good numbers. "We are training Monday and Thursdays at the moment but will step that up to three times a week in February. We're also looking at getting a personal trainer to come down like she did last year. "Everyone is jumping out of their skin out here. There are some very good vibes." The Boars are also on the look out for a league tag coach and are in talks with a "couple of people".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/1b0b9820-2429-4c33-839c-2bb5f9186eaf.jpg/r0_25_1894_1095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg