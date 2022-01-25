news, latest-news,

IT'S a mixed bag of emotions for parents, students and staff as they prepare to navigate another return to the classroom under strict COVID-safe settings. Thousands of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have begun to arrive at Tamworth schools as part of new measures to get students tested, and staff are being faced with the massive logistical effort of distributing them. Despite the challenges, the start of Term 1 marks an exciting time for Tamworth parent Kate Arndell and her three children. "Last year was so unsettled and I think the consensus probably is that most people are happy to get their kids back to school," she said. "Personally, if it means doing a RAT twice a week then that's something I'm happy to do to keep them at school, in their routine and as settled as possible." Tamworth High School Principal Keith Leyshon said getting the RATs ready for the school's 700 students plus staff has not been an easy feat. "We've just spent five hours putting all the RAT tests into bags this morning with a face mask to get the kids ready for day one," he said. "They will be picked up on Thursday and Friday and we're also distributing RAT tests to all staff on Thursday morning. "I think it's been a logistical marvel for the department to get this much out to schools in such a short amount of time to be honest." READ ALSO: Mr Leyshon said while it's not mandatory, "it's in everyone's best interest to use the RATs as recommended to ensure the safety of themselves, their families and the school community". New England P&C president Rachael Sowden said while she is supportive of a return to face-to-face learning, most parents have a number of concerns about whether schools have adequate ventilation, access to RATs and vaccinations. "All the way through the pandemic we have had shortages of things across the region," she said. "Is opening the windows enough, or do you need some sort of filter in every classroom? Have they cleaned the air conditioning to make sure that the vents are not actually spreading the virus." However she acknowledged that the answers aren't easy. "That's not something that the Department of Education are experts in, and nor should they be, and I think that's the hard thing - the expectation that the department and principals are meant to be experts on all these things. We want them to be educational experts, we don't want them to be air conditioning experts," she said. "But what we do need to make sure is that filters have been cleaned in air conditioners, because if they haven't been cleaned in two years are they just recycling the air, are they no more safe than being on an airplane?" Students will begin Term 1 from Friday, January 28.

