Toby McVey will return to an old stomping ground on Monday to begin a new challenge. After two-and-half years coordinating and overseeing the various soccer competitions across the region, the 25-year old is moving on and has taken a job at Farrer as their sport and recreation coordinator. "It's exciting, it's new, and I'm looking forward to it and learning and continuing to develop in my career," he said. It will be a quick turnaround, only finishing up in his role as Northern NSW Football's (NNSWF) regional coordinator for the northern inland on Friday. READ ALSO: McVey started with the organisation in June 2019, initially as the competition administrator. "I'd just finished studying a bachelor of business in sports management at Newcastle," he said. "I was just working at a pub waiting for a job to pop up and this one did." As someone who loved, and had been involved in, the game most of his life, and was "fresh out of uni" it was a bit of a dream fit. Reflecting on his time, McVey said it was a great learning experience. "I learnt to deal with a lot of things," he said. The last two years especially, with COVID and some administrative tumult, which led to Northern Inland Football as a governing entity being dissolved, providing plenty of challenges. The best part, he said, was working with the clubs and people who share his passion for the game. A Farrer alumnus and former boarder, part of McVey's new role will be planning and delivering activities for the school's boarders of a weekend. He will also be a liaison between the school and the different local sporting organisations. "That's probably one of the most exciting things; branching out from just football and being involved in other sports and other cultural and recreational activities," he said. As for the upcoming season, McVey said they have sent most of the draft key dates out to the clubs. And in some good news for his last day, it was confirmed on Friday that Inverell FC are returning to the NNSWF fold and will play in the Namoi League (they have been playing in the Sport UNE run competition).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/e35089f7-3463-41a5-ba50-0b1dcb014e05.jpg/r0_129_5047_2981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg