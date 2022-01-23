news, latest-news,

REXX returned to the track in dashing style at Grafton on Sunday for his Armidale owner/trainer Ian Cook in what could be a vital and perfect lead up to a Guyra Cup start. The six-year-old gelding, a son of I Am Invincible, has now won seven times from 46 starts for $178,515 in prizemoney. While it was his first run back from a spell Cook thought "he could win". "He's a strong horse," he told Sky Thoroughbred Racing. "Likes getting his own way but is a good doer." READ ALSO: Winning the Return To Racing Open Handicap over the 1000m was a perfect lead-up to his main mission, the Guyra Cup. Cook has earmarked that "hometown" Cup at Armidale, which was to have been run in its normal slot on Sunday, March 27. However, Racing NSW has changed the date to Saturday, March 28 and that has left the Armidale Jockey Club rather unhappy. They stand to lose plenty from the smaller crowd through the turnstiles, revenue across the bars and lesser betting turnover from the smaller crowd. The AJC has appealed to Racing NSW to restore the Sunday date. Sunday's Grafton meeting had an Armidale double with the Lea Selby-trained Kilmarnock winning the third race, the Dougnut Terriers Benchmark 58 Handicap (2200m). Kilmarnock is prepared at Armidale by Selby and surged late to win his ninth race at start number 78. A nine-year-old gelding son of Husson he paid $58.80 on the NSW Tote! Stirling Osland then made it a trifecta for Armidale trainers when his four-year-old mare, Kingstar Bullet won the SMEC Australia Class 1 Handicap (1700m). The daughter of Bull Point won for the second time at her 12th start. "Great ride by Cejay," he said of jockey Cejay Graham. "Had her in the right spot." He thinks the mare will "get further" next time in as well. Tamworth trainer Sue Grills meanwhile had success at Wyong, with her grey gelding, Mandalong Tapit taking out the Wyong's Next Meeting 15/2 Benchmark 64 Handicap (1600m). "It was a great ride by Grant," she said of Grant Buckley who had the grey gelding well positioned in fourth and then shot him through, saving ground. "It was perfect." She said Mandalong Tapit loves the softer tracks and that's why she headed to Wyong for the Soft 6 surface. Her next trip might to Sydney, she said. She hopes to go to Canterbury with Mandalong Tapit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/6d7acacd-8047-4ffa-a6d7-812598f5949a.jpg/r0_17_1106_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg