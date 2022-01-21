news, latest-news,

Gunnedah's university student Savanna Cull is likely to be the first student from the region to win a "prestigious, highly-sought after scholarship" worth $75,000. The University of Newcastle science student, who graduated Calrossy Anglican School in 2020, won its Ma and Morley scholarship. Aside from the money, the prize will pay for a trip to China. Calrossy school careers advisor Charles Impey believes the Gunnedah-born student is the region's first-ever winner. He said it was "wonderful news" that a Gunnedah student had got what he called a "prestigious, highly-sought after scholarship". READ MORE: "It's designed to attract those that have leadership aspirations to provide them with opportunity to go down that path to use their knowledge in time to become global leaders in, in this case, environmental science," he said. "Using the knowledge she'll develop through her university study." Ms Cull majors in biodiversity and conservation and wants to work getting environmental approval for new housing developments. She said she was "shocked and amazed" but "very honoured" to win the award. The money will go to a home deposit, but will also help her get into a career without worrying as much about finances, she said. Applicants for the Ma and Morley scholarship must tell a panel how they align with one of four values - hers was environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation. The China "immersion experience" is subject to travel restrictions and health advice. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

