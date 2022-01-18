news, latest-news,

It's been a busy start to 2022 for Gunnedah's young tennis aces. Mia Wilkinson, Cooper Wilkinson, Taya Powell, Aaron Osmond and Vitorio Sardinha have been playing, and enjoying success, in tournaments down in Victoria. Most recently they competed at the Victorian Grasscourt Championships in Wodonga. Mia Wilkinson was crowned the combined under-14 and under-16 girls singles and doubles champions. READ ALSO: The No.2 seed in the singles, Wilkinson didn't drop a set en route to the title, which she sealed with a 6-1, 6-3 dispatching of Charmaine Mutape. In the doubles she teamed up with Olivia Corso, the pair beating Mutape and Hazel Kadera to win the trophy. Osmond also had a top tournament, combining with Liam James O'Neil to win the open men's doubles and finishing runner-up to ex-professional, and one-time Australian hitting partner of Roger Federer, Brendan Moore in the singles. Moore's 6-1, 6-1 win saw him complete a rare triple crown of men's singles titles after taking out the Goulburn Valley AMT event in Shepparton and the Margaret Court Cup, where he defeated Osmond in the semi-final. Powell also played some great tennis. Following on from the Goulburn Valley Championships in Shepparton, where she won the Tier 1 consolation singles and made the final of the open mixed doubles and semi-final of the open women's doubles, and a quarter-final showing at the Margaret Court Cup, she was runner-up in the women's singles and won the doubles. Seeded three going into the tournament, she was beaten by doubles partner, and top seed, Laquisa Khan 6-2, 6-4 in the final. Cooper Wilkinson was knocked out by Jade Culph, who Osmond went on to defeat in his semi-final, in the open men's quarter final. He also reached the quarter finals in the doubles. Sardinha meanwhile reached the quarter finals of the Tier 2 open men's singles and doubles, while Powell's father Luke and Matt Heitmeyer won the Tier 4 open men's doubles. In other results from the Margaret Court Cup, Cooper Wilkinson made the quarter-finals of the open men's singles, his run coming to an end at the hands of Osmond, while sister Mia was fourth in the 16s girls singles. Coach Dale Martin also picked up the racquet, and teaming up with Luke Powell made it through to the semi-finals of the Tier 3 open men's doubles. Powell was also a finalist in the Tier 2 mixed doubles. For Osmond things aren't slowing down. He is off to Buddina for the 2022 Sunshine Coast Open Series, which starts on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/e8aa9a05-9a9b-4a85-ac57-ba5a51854aca.jpg/r0_150_3712_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg