news, latest-news,

A LOCAL horse trainer has been disqualified from racing for nine months after a Racing NSW inquiry investigated the circumstances surrounding the euthanasia of gelding Big Sami in December last year. Tamworth licensed trainer Jeremy Everson gave evidence at the inquiry, along with Racing NSW official veterinarian Dr Rose Bensley and a written statement from veterinarian Dr Tamara McElroy. Mr Everson pleaded guilty to a charge related to the care and welfare of horses and was disqualified from training until October 7, 2022. A Racing NSW Stewards Report found Mr Everson visited the Westdale agistment property where Big Sami was kept three weeks before December 16, and failed to provide veterinary treatment despite a noticeable "clear nasal discharge". READ ALSO: The report shows that Mr Everson was contacted by the agistment property owner on December 12, who voiced concerns about the condition of the gelding. The stewards claim Mr Everson failed to make appropriate care arrangements to look into those concerns. Four days later, veterinarian Dr Tamara McElroy was called to the Tamworth Racecourse where she found Big Sami in poor body condition. She found he was displaying an audible noise when breathing consistent with an upper airway obstruction, was showing signs of agitation, nasal discharge and difficulty swallowing. The decision was made to euthanise him due to his condition and to prevent him from pain and suffering, the report shows. The inquiry found Mr Everson was in breach as he failed to take reasonable steps to alleviate any suffering by Big Sami and failed to provide veterinary treatment when it was necessary. Stewards determined the appropriate penalty be a period of 12-month disqualification for Mr Everson. However, having regard to Mr Everson's guilty plea and evidence, a nine-month disqualification was issued to commence immediately and to expire on October 7, 2022. He can then reapply for a licence. Mr Everson was also advised the period of disqualification would be deferred to allow him to care for and make arrangements for horses under his care, however he must not start a horse in a race or official trial during this period.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/803ec26c-2931-4f1a-9b59-5665f3bc4ff7.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg