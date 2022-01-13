news, latest-news,

The Tamworth Harness Racing Club Carnival kicked off this week and the atmosphere is well and truly back. In 2021, the carnival went ahead without members of the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, punters were allowed back on track this year and not even a spot of wet weather could dampen the mood. "Once the rain cleared it went fantastic. We got 25mm of rain in about an hour and a quarter. That was about an hour before the first race," Tamworth Harness Racing Club secretary manager Michael Jones said. "That cleared, the track was fine and a reasonable number of people turned up." Jones added: "It was great on Tuesday night because [having people back] created the atmosphere up in the public area. With a bit of music going and quite a few people there it was great." The carnival continues on Sunday with the Golden Guitar heats. There will be five heats run on Sunday evening with spots in the $40,000 final up for grabs. Jones is hopeful or seeing another well attended meeting this weekend which, other than last year, tends to be the case. "Other than these three, our regular races are on a Thursday afternoon so we don't have a great number of public on site on those days," Jones said. And punters will get to see a local flavour in the heats this year as well. "A quick glance of the fields, and it looks like we're well represented by trainers that regularly race here during the year," Jones said. The Golden Guitar final will be held on Friday, January 21 and there will be plenty happening at the paceway along with the harness racing. There will be the return of dachshund racing which proved popular back in 2020. On top of that there will be music as well as a parade of antique fire engines and some whip cracking. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/90e572e4-4569-4541-a5da-56934dd6da4a.jpg/r9_85_5354_3105_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg