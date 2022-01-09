news, latest-news,

Cody Morgan horses were in the money on Saturday. From seven runners, only one missed out on a place as the Tamworth trainer registered two wins and four thirds. The wins came through Tintern Power and C'mon And Love Me while the placegetters were Kahmwater, Invincible Fire, Cosmic Bullet and Miss Magnum. "We took a full truckload up there and they all race consistent which is the main thing," Morgan said. "Most of them picked up prizemoney and the one that run fifth [Chelsea Reign] probably had a few excuses - so they all went well." Morgan didn't have a runner in the Glen Innes Cup which was taken out by the Wayne Oakenfull-trained Amazingly. Morgan also scratched one runner, Cut 'Em Up, from Glen Innes which will now race in a maiden handicap at Wellington on Monday. Morgan said Cut 'Em Up "should be hard to beat". "A lot of Tamworth locals are in it," Morgan said of Cut 'Em Up's ownership. "He's gone close a couple times - hopefully tomorrow it can win."

