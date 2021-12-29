news, latest-news,

The Lake Keepit Sailing Club's three-day sailing camp is on again in 2022. The camp is aimed at families - but individuals can apply - and will be held on January 4-6. Lake Keepit Sailing Club senior sailing coach Kevin Overton said the camp was for sailors of all skill levels and noted that the club caters for "eight to 80-year-olds". "We treat everyone as an individual and we know some people are more timid than others and we cater for that," he said. Overton added: "Most of the tuition will be one-on-one or one-on-two, which is pretty good. "They have a lot of fun, the kids enjoy it, the parents get involved and it's great." Overton said people can come to as many, or little, of the days as they like. "Anyone that wants to cherry-pick a day, don't let that stop you," he said. "One day's good, two days is better and three days is magnificent." Anyone looking to get involved can contact Overton. All of the club's details are on their website (lakekeepitsailingclub.com.au) The cost is $50 per day for a family of $25 per day for an invidual. Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There will also be COVID-19 regulations in place: Adults will need to be double vaccinated. Juniors, aged 12 to 16, will need either one vaccination shot or a recent negative covid test result. People must bring proof of vaccinations, exemption or covid test results.

