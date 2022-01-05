news, latest-news,

IT'S been a bumper holiday season for Reflections Holiday Park at Lake Keepit, with the park becoming so packed over the weekend some visitors had to be turned away. Park manager Leith Smith said the park was completely booked out for New Year's Day and New Year's Eve, including all of the bush camping area. "It's the biggest time we've had in a lot of years," he said. "Since Boxing Day to today we've actually served just over 1600 day pass vehicles." READ ALSO: Visitors to the park on New Year's Eve were treated to a special midnight fireworks display, which Mr Smith said was a highlight for all. "We had a full park and fireworks on at midnight, so it was great and everybody enjoyed themselves," he said. "When we booked out we turned quite a few people away unfortunately, just with the rules and regulations at the moment we can only use certain amounts of bush camping sites." And the bumper season for visitors is expected to continue, with the park packed with bookings throughout Tamworth Country Music Festival. "Our cabins are pretty well booked out and our powered and unpowered sites are pretty much close to being booked out for the next couple of weeks," Mr Smith said. "We've still got plenty of space over at the bush camping side though."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./8bdac938-280d-42e4-aedb-6e7b8bddf0e5.jpg/r0_280_5493_3384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg