Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney is building in to a bigger and better 2022. The 19-year-old finished off a successful 2021 racing season in fine form with three winners at the last Tamworth harness meeting. "I probably couldn't have finished the season off any better," Coney said. She added: "That was only my second treble. I have almost 20 winning doubles at the moment and I keep trying to get the trebles." Coney is hoping to continue that form in 2022 and has high hopes for the season. "I would like to keep rolling along and going as good as I am - hopefully by the end of the season I will obtain 100 winning drives - I am currently sitting on 64," she said. In 2021, Coney also wrapped up the Under 23 Peter & Shirley Hillam Junior Drivers Premiership along with the Johns Auto Service Local Female Drivers Premiership at Tamworth. "Dad [Greg] has been such a great support to me and has done a good job to help me get where I did with training the horses - we have about 12 in work at the moment," she said. "I also have to say thanks to Russell Murray who comes down each morning to muck out the stables." Coney was also eager to pick up some other premierships with her mare Watchful Lady but "just got done on the post". Watchful Lady finished second to the Tony Missen-trained The Narrator in the Peter Jackson Mare of the Year; KTR Standardbred Stud - Horse of the Year; and the Peter & Diane McNamara - Local Horse of the Year. READ ALSO: Watchful Lady may have finished second in all categories but Coney was happy to see her father also pick up an award. "Dad won the Hygain Trainers Premiership," Coney said. "I have had a lot of good opportunities this year and have won some nice races. "I enjoyed winning with Runfromterror in a mile rate of 1.56. "I won the Peter Lew Memorial at Dubbo a couple of weeks ago for Ty Robson, that was a special race with Stylish Joe. "I won both the Joan Bullock and Sam Ison Memorial races at Tamworth with Watchful Lady and even though I did not drive her, I enjoyed seeing my other mare Britney Jane win at Albion Park." Coney will have a chance to notch up a few winners at Tamworth on Thursday. Coney has accepted the drives behind Whoseaginger, Ladyeenwaiting, Well That's Alright, Roger That and Dothedealdylan - all trained by her father Greg Coney. She comes in to the meeting fresh from finishing third in the Group 3 Maitland Inter City Pace Final last Sunday with Stylish Joe. "I didn't have much luck but I never thought I would be in an Inter-City Pace Final. It was like a real "pinch myself moment" driving in a race with the likes of Robbie Morris, Cameron Hart, Josh Gallagher - all the good Sydney drivers," Coney said. Jemma Coney is also hopeful of being chosen again as a Team Teal Ambassador by Harness Racing NSW - a title she carried back in 2021. "I would like to think I could do that again - it is a great way to make people aware of ovarian cancer and I enjoy the fundraising," she said.

