Scone trainer Cameron Crockett will look to next month's 1440m Walcha Cup with Unrestricted after the five-year-old gelding won Monday's $29,000 Harington Hotel Harrington Cup (1300m) at Taree. The son of Unencumbered was ridden a treat by Christian Reith as he bided his time before bursting through the pack to win the benchmarked 66 event from a gallant Hello Sunshine. While Reith waited for his run Georgine McDonnell was forced to sit three wide and then make her run six and seven deep to be beaten about a half length. However all the accolades were with Reith and Unrestricted, who has now won four of his last six starts for Crockett. READ ALSO: That he also won on a Soft 7 showed his versatility. "I think he's a better horse when ridden like that," Crockett said of Reith's patient effort. "I thought if he could handle the ground (wet track after a quick storm) he'd win." Crockett also believes the win on the Soft 7 would be a confidence booster for both horse and trainer. "I'll freshen him up now for the Walcha Cup," he said of the Friday, February 4 race over the 1440m and worth $45,000. "He went there last year and won the Ron Martin Memorial Maiden. What a show they put on. The club were great." He might also become the first horse to win the Ron Martin Maiden-Walcha Cup double. The $45,000 Walcha Cup (1440m) is the feature race on the February 4 Cup program with the Ron Martin Memorial Maiden worth $40,000 on what is a Showcase meeting. The eight-race meeting is worth a huge $275,000 with nominations closing 11am Monday, January 31.

