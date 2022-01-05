news, latest-news,

ONE of the country music capital's most loved museums has had a glow up just in time for the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival. The Australian Country Music Hall of Fame reopened on Tuesday after a five-month closure, so it could look spick and span in time for January. A new open foyer, reception desk, technology upgrades and never-before-seen displays were all part of the extensive refurbishment project. Tamworth Regional Council's cultural and community services manager Kay Delahunt said the COVID lockdown provided the opportune time to work on renovations. "The entrance is now on the opposite side and people can come into a large spacious foyer which will have a gift shop," she said. "The building now has an increased capacity of people that can be in there in a COVIDSafe environment." READ ALSO: Upgrades have improved traffic flow within the building, with a new entrance from the front and exit at the back into the carpark. "It's about a better use of space to actually tell that country music story," Ms Delahunt said. New exhibitions include the Hadley recording studio, a hats and boots display and the 'other lives display' focusing on the lives well known artists have outside their music. Hall of Fame staff member Cathy Hanley said volunteers and staff worked for hours to put together the new displays and pull items from the archives. "We've had a complete change of exhibition and display," she said. "People can expect to see a little bit of all things country music from clothing to records, instruments to posters. "Anything and everything that celebrates country music." Including the Walk a Country Mile exhibit, the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame features an extensive collection of memorabilia from country music artists. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. It will have extended opening hours during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January, open everyday from 10am to 5pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./fb18c65c-a3d8-4071-a068-503f55fc782a.jpg/r0_200_4765_2892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg