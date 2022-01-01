news, latest-news,

It was a perfect start to the year for Tim Walsh as his horse Tennessee Man took out the first race at Tamworth on New Year's Day. The owner, who was also on strapping duties on Saturday, watched on as the eight-year-old gelding scored an impressive win in the Tamworth Veterans Cricket BM50 Handicap (1900m). The Ray Hartley-trained Tennessee Man won by two and half lengths, over Robert Knight's Rock Pearl in second and Luke Morgan's Kanika in third, thanks to a top ride from Daniel Oldham. "He [Tennessee Man] usually leads but to Dan's credit, he rode him a treat. Sat off them and was strong late," Walsh told The Northern Daily Leader the race. It gave the small stable one win from one runner at the New Year's Day meeting at the Tamworth Jockey Club. "We only have a few in work - three in work. We just poke along steady and it was a good result today," Walsh said.

