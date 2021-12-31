news, latest-news,

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is confident he'll see some progress on Dungowan Dam with Kevin Anderson as the state's water minister. Mr Joyce has long been a critic of the time it's taken to complete the viability studies and business case for the project, but believes with the Tamworth MP at the helm of the water portfolio, shovels will finally be put in the ground. The construction of a new dam was announced in October 2019, but its timeframe has been pushed back numerous times since, which coincides with a budget blowout. Despite this, Mr Joyce believes the project is needed to protect the region from future droughts, and said Mr Anderson must ensure construction begins before the next federal election. "This should get Dungowan Dam moving, and it's essential to get it moving ASAP because honestly and logically if we lose the election we'll lose the money, and the election is imminent," he said. "Now if you don't want to lose the money then you have to start the dam, there's too many years of hard work that's gone into finding that money to now lose it - about seven years of work to find that money." READ ALSO: Mr Joyce did express disappointment that another politician within his New England electorate, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, lost his role as Minister for Agriculture. He said it is always beneficial to have a local politician who holds additional sway within the government ranks. "I'm always disappointed to lose executive positions from our region because they're important people," he said. "People who are in executive positions who are minister, by their very nature get more respect." But Mr Joyce also said he believes Mr Marshall has it in him to fight back from adversity and one day regain a role in the cabinet - which is something the three-time deputy PM knows a thing or two about. "I'm sure Adam will continue his work for the people of the Northern Tablelands, and as I've always said 'five go in and five go out', in the future I wouldn't be surprised if he gets it back," he said. "I've lost my ministry, I've been out of the ministry for more than three years."

