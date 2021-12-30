news, latest-news,

A MAN was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after accident occurred while bushwalking. The 46-year-old was at Green Gully Creek near Yarrowitch - east of Walcha - when he sustained multiple injuries. READ ALSO: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service critical care paramedic and doctor attended the scene and treated the man. He was then airlifted from the location to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

