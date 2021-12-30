Man airlifted to hospital by Westpac rescue chopper after bushwalking accident at Yarrowitch
A MAN was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after accident occurred while bushwalking.
The 46-year-old was at Green Gully Creek near Yarrowitch - east of Walcha - when he sustained multiple injuries.
READ ALSO:
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service critical care paramedic and doctor attended the scene and treated the man.
He was then airlifted from the location to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark northerndailyleader.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Comments
Discuss "Man rushed to hospital after being injured while bushwalking near Walcha"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.