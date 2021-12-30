news, latest-news,

Time may have been called on one of Australia's oldest country race meetings but there's still plenty of memories from the Wallabadah Races. The Wallabadah Jockey Club made the difficult decision to no longer hold meetings at its track due to safety concerns, arising from the course's unique slope. But, many a good time has been had at the track and The Northern Daily Leader wanted to dig up some of those memories. We've compiled a gallery from the Wallabadah Races from 2014 to 2018. Check out all the photos below. SEE ALSO: - 2016 Tamworth Melbourne Cup day glitz and glamour - Tamworth Jockey Club Ladies Race Day | Photos - 2020 Quirindi Boxing Day Races | Photos - All the action from the 2015 Walcha races

