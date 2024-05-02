The metamorphosis of Alina Swan: 'I didn't expect that to happen'

In the recent past, Alina Swan unearthed something unexpected.
Becoming a mother of two, the 22-year-old said, resulted in her finding a better version of herself.
Consequently, the Tamworth aged-care worker said she had "really matured a lot" and was "a lot wiser".
"No, I didn't expect that to happen," she said of being a mum of two at 22. "But you've just gotta take life as it goes, and it does really force you to grow up."
"I wouldn't change it for the world," she added. "I love being a mum to my little girls."
Swan was speaking after her Cowgirls beat the Bulldogs 10-0 in a league tag clash at Dungowan.
It's her first season back playing since having a break to have Amarlia, 3, and Ayla, 1, with Jamal Woodbridge - Dungowan's reserve-grade captain.
Before becoming a mum, Swan said she was "kind of a follower". Now, she said she gave advice to her younger teammates as part of the Cowgirls' leadership group.
"I kinda feel like a mother hen out there sometimes."
Alina Swan was born in Moree, but grew up in Tamworth. She met Woodbridge in Moree about four years ago, and then moved to his hometown of Goondiwindi.
"Just worked, got used to being new parents," the McCarthy Catholic College graduate said of that phase of their lives.
"And we eventually came back here [Tamworth]. My partner got back into footy, and I had my youngest child.
"And yeah, this is my first season back [playing league tag] - and I'm loving it and feeling good."
Swan said her league tag ability had "definitely" waned since becoming a mum. However, she is confident that will change.
"You can't come back and be a superstar straight away," she said.
But you can come back and find someone to lean on. "Everyone looks after my girls [at Dungowan]," she said. "It's like one big family."
