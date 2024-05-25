'There's a lot of belief': undefeated Swans down Saints in grand final replay

Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster stepped from Tamworth's Post Office Hotel and entered into a conversation that was simultaneously informed by a chequered past, a glorious present and a promising future.
It occurred a short time after the Swans had recorded a stirring 12-point victory over the Saints in the grand final replay on an idyllic winter's afternoon at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, May 25.
For Bennetts-Inkster, a confident former Sydneysider who was handed the Swans' head coaching reins this season, the win was further validation that his methods are working as the side chases their first flag since 2009.
The player-mentor described the 11-11-77 to 9-11-65 triumph as "unreal" and "massive".
"It was good to know that the stuff we've done in the pre-season and the first half of this year is the right thing and the right way forward," he said, adding that he was "proud" of his charges.
"Because I've challenged them by giving them some new structures and tactics that they've never experienced before - and they're meeting those challenges head-on," he said.
"It's just really good. There's a lot of belief in the camp that what we're doing is the right thing ... [and] that showed today."
Bennetts-Inkster - a former Sydney University Division 1 player who coached the university's under-19 side - inherited an outfit who had suffered three straight grand final defeats, including a 16-point loss to the Saints in the 2023 decider.
Ahead of this season, he said the Swans - undefeated after three rounds - had "harped on" about the need to play with confidence.
"Last year, I don't think we went into any game against Inverell thinking we could win," he said. "And this year, changing the mindset and having a belief in each other and yourself [is paramount]."
"We respect Inverell a lot," he continued. "They're a very, very good side. And we don't want to take that lightly - how big of a win that is for us."
Bennetts-Inkster praised the performances of Zach Collier, Damien Thom and especially Jake Cosgrove. He said he had "challenged" Cosgrove to elevate his game.
"He's moved into the midfield full-time, and I'd say he's been best on ground in two of our three games."
With the interview over, Bennetts-Inkster continued celebrating the significant victory and his 27th birthday.
In the women's game, the Saints won 8.10 (58) to 3.5 (23).
