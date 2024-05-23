Cameron went to the Gulf region to become a man. Now he's home armed with a plan

Cameron Kerr is mature beyond his years. A farm upbringing, boarding school and then two years spent as a stock hand in the Gulf region will do that to a man.
At age 22, the Gunnedah stock and station agent also presents as someone who is driven by his vision of his future.
However, he seems to be unhurried in his quest to fulfil that vision: "All in all, I've still got a long way to go. But I'm only young. I'll be right."
Kerr, who grew up on a farm at Baan Baa, headed to North Queensland upon graduating from Farrer, where he played prop for the First XIII.
The 728,000 hectare property is located about two hours north of Julia Creek.
"It was 2200 kilometres up to the Gulf region," he said. "That was obviously pretty tough, being straight out of school and going straight up [there]."
The daunting experience was made easier by the "heap of good people" he met there, Kerr said, adding that he was "grateful" for that.
Undoubtedly, he is also grateful for the "few life lessons" - as he put it - that he learned while untethered from all that he had known.
Now, he is putting those lessons to good use at James Bradford Rural in Gunnedah while single-handedly running a small cattle farm he leases near Boggabri (his parents moved to Boggabri after he went to Farrer).
On weekends, Kerr is a key member of his hometown Kangaroos.
Juggling his commitments was "tricky", the second-rower said.
"But, you know, just make it work. I get the odd day off when I'm not playing footy, so that helps me tidy up a few jobs at home."
"It's only 400 acres," he said of his farm. "So I just poke along by myself. Everything sort of looks after itself."
"Other than that," he went on, "keep kicking a few goals at my job - keep moving up and building clientele and servicing my clients to the best of my ability."
Cameron Kerr: a mature young man with a plan.
