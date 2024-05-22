The sad genesis of Erica's calling and her main man: 'an incredible person'

It was through tragedy that Erica Slater says she found her "calling".
Slater was in year 11 at Quirindi High when her grandmother, Mary Cornish, died.
The professionalism and compassion shown by the nurses who treated Mary at Quirindi hospital convinced Slater to abandon her plan to become a teacher.
More than a decade later, the girl has become a woman and that transformative episode, when possibility grew from loss, has spawned an enrolled nurse with 12 years' experience.
"And I love that, as part of aged care, we get to have that service for families," Slater said of the type of care afforded her grandmother.
"It's a beautiful service to have."
The Quirindi 32-year-old - a general practice nurse who spent most of her career in aged care and also worked at Tamworth hospital - was speaking at a bitterly cold David Taylor Park after her Magpies had beaten the Roos in league tag.
Nursing the youngest of her three children, one-year-old Khoa, she was waiting for her husband, Nathanael, to take the field for the Magpies in first grade.
The duo went to Quirindi High at the same time, although Nathanael was "a couple of years younger" than her, Slater said. "However, we got to know each other after school from football at Werris Creek."
"He is an incredible person, a loving husband," she added. "But my favourite thing about him is that he is the father of my children."
The couple - who married in 2021 - also parent Aaliyah, 6, and Peyton, 4. Being a mother was "definitely" the biggest challenge of her life, Slater said.
"It's the hardest and most rewarding job you'll have." She added: "They say, have kids, it's fun. It's not. It's hard, but how lucky ..."
In 2010, Slater launched the Encore Dance Studio in her hometown. She still operates the studio and teaches there.
"Dance has always been a passion of mine, and I'm very privileged to be able to keep dance in our community," she said.
Just as Quirindi and the Magpies are fortunate to have, as part of their communities, Erica Slater.
