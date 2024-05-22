Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed.

The EnergyCo representatives proved themselves uninformed. Ranging from the bushfire expert who admitted he wasn't an actual expert to the route planner and Technical Coordinator who could not answer questions about why the existing HVTL Highway route was OK throughout the Hunter Valley but could not be co-located or undergrounded through Tamworth and further North. The meeting was cut off at 7.30pm, there were a huge amount of questions unasked. People had waited seven weeks, given up their time to be there only to be shut down. How is this fair or reasonable? It actually shows contempt for the process of community consultation.