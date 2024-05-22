Complaint about pipeline advert dismissed.

A few weeks ago, I met with some of the landholders who host some of our infrastructure in NSW. I wanted to hear from them in person and was concerned by the amount of misinformation, particularly about the Hunter Gas Pipeline, circulating within the community.
In particular, there was a complaint about one of our advertisements that had been published in this newspaper that said normal agricultural production could occur on the easement after the pipeline was constructed. It is important for the newspaper's readers to know that AdStandards has investigated and dismissed the complaint.
To set the record straight, normal agricultural production can indeed continue on a landholder's easement after the pipeline is built. This includes tilling, planting, cultivating and harvesting crops such as sorghum, lucerne and barley that we know are so important to many farmers in the region. Farm vehicles and machinery can also be used as they normally would.
We understand how important the agricultural sector is, and we are committed to working cooperatively with farmers along the pipeline route to do our very best to ensure that our activities do not get in the way of, or harm their day-to-day operations and their businesses.
The pipe will be buried at a minimum depth of 700mm, but can be buried deeper depending on landholder requirements. It won't be visible once constructed, and we will restore the land to its previous condition when construction is completed.
We've been working with landholders across Australia for more than 60 years and have a network of similar pipelines across the country to transport natural gas.
NSW needs gas. This project is really important to provide energy security and put downward pressure on energy prices by adding supply to the market for electricity, manufacturing and small businesses.
We want to work with you as good corporate neighbours. We want to understand and address your needs, and keep you informed about our activities. Our team is on the ground every day to answer your questions. Please call us on 1300 427 546. We'd love to hear from you.
I'd like to thank everyone of our community that turned up in Woolomin on Tuesday 14 May.
Approximately 180 community members attended the meeting.
The evening was the result of requests by the community and Valley Alliance for answers to questions asked at the Community meeting in Tamworth on March 26 . In the seven weeks since No questions had been answered in a satisfactory way (if at all). Responses to questions were nonspecific and generally a direction to a FAQ page.
The meeting on May 14 2024 at Woolomin was a joke the community didn't get.
The EnergyCo representatives proved themselves uninformed. Ranging from the bushfire expert who admitted he wasn't an actual expert to the route planner and Technical Coordinator who could not answer questions about why the existing HVTL Highway route was OK throughout the Hunter Valley but could not be co-located or undergrounded through Tamworth and further North. The meeting was cut off at 7.30pm, there were a huge amount of questions unasked. People had waited seven weeks, given up their time to be there only to be shut down. How is this fair or reasonable? It actually shows contempt for the process of community consultation.
Our issues are serious and real. Issues such as aerial approach routes for fire bombing planes onto Chaffey Dam should have been thought about well before the route was announced. It is shocking that this issue and many more remain unanswered or are "Taken on Notice".
Tim White, President Valley Alliance
Perhaps it is time to acknowledge that there have been more beaching of pilots at Tamworth Pilot college than any beach in Australia.
TRC would be better off to use the pilots college as it offices. Plenty of individual rooms plus common rooms would suit meetings. This would save council paying for all the other spaces in town. It may mean that the manager may to make do with an office the same size as every other employee of council. TRC only needs one small office in town as a shopfront with video conference facilities if needed. The dining centre and the airport cafe can provide meals/snacks. It could also make public transport to the airport via a regular service viable.
It would bring a vibrant life to the airport precinct, save millions, and make it easy for the business people who fly in to discuss commercial in confidence aspects (that ratepayers/councillors have no say in) at the airport rather than travelling into town.
This would be a way for TRC to demonstrate to ratepayers that they are responsive to cost saving by saving rent around town and cover the huge current losses at the airport with a benefit to the community.
Graeme Harris, Calala
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.