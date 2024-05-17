The Northern Daily Leader
Letters

'If these poles and wires were genuinely for the good of Australians, they would be underground or on public lands'

By Letters
May 18 2024 - 6:30am
Dungowan Valley residents are in a battle with EnergyCo over the transmission line route. Picture from file.
Divide and conquer using high stakes mental health tactics to force a government agenda

Is your own government (not the Chinese Communist Party) so determined to push an agenda that the social cost has become immaterial? Are we seeing social coercion and control tactics, that would otherwise be condemned as gross violations of human rights, normalised as being in the "public interest", such as: threats and scare campaigns, fear promotion, intimidation and bullying systematic division of neighbours by asymmetric information warfare community fracturing by fomenting unrest and division?

