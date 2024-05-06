The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Round 5: Get the latest stats, results, tables

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell coach Jack Jack was one of his sides tryscorers in their win over Pirates on Saturday.
Inverell coach Jack Jack was one of his sides tryscorers in their win over Pirates on Saturday.

Round five of the Central North competition is done and dusted, and saw some close tussles with two of the three first grade clashes decided by six points or less. Here's how it unfolded and the latest on how things stand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.