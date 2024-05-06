Central North Round 5: Get the latest stats, results, tables

Round five of the Central North competition is done and dusted, and saw some close tussles with two of the three first grade clashes decided by six points or less. Here's how it unfolded and the latest on how things stand.
Scone Brumbies 25 (Z. Miller, R. Thew, M. Hungerford tries; Z. Miller (2) cons; (2) pens) d Gunnedah Red Devils 19 (Penalty try, W. Burke, T. Witts tries; J. McKay con)
Inverell Highlanders 34 (T. Barnwell, P. Maea, S. Koroi (2), S. Momo, T. Apthorpe tries; H. King, L. Muir cons) d Pirates 14 (A. Malani, B. Maloney tries; R. Witherdin, N. McCrohon cons)
Moree Bulls 28 (L. Elworthy, A. Ravuvu, M. Copeman, D. Woods tries; B. Williams con; (2) pens) d Quirindi Lions 25 (W. Davidson, B. Grant, N. Hooley tries; B. Swain (2) cons; (2) pens
Scone Brumbies 33 (Penalty try, J. Albury, J. Golledge, B. Smith, H. McRae tries; R. Riley (3) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 7 (R. Vuibau try; M. Grant con)
Moree Bulls 19 (R. Carroll, B. Fernance, J. Livingston tries; C. McIlveen (2) cons) d Quirindi Lions 13 (J. Paterson, B. Nankivell tries; T. Clare pen)
Pirates 36 (D Scott (2), B Male, R Naburu, A Saukuru, I Moxon tries; J Trappel (3) cons) d Inverell Highlanders 7 (I Bera try; S Tokailagi (con))
Gunnedah Red Devils 24 (H. Ford (3), P. Rankmore tries; P. Lawrence (2) cons) d Scone Brumbies 7 (Tries: M. McRae try; C. Etheridge con)
