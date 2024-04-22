The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning to conduct a hazard reduction burn in Pilliga State Conservation Area, beginning on Tuesday, April 23, weather permitting.
The 590-hectare burn is expected to take four days, with three days of active burning followed by mop up activities.
In December 2023, a blaze at Duck Creek burnt out thousands of hectares, and even fuelled the creation of its own thunderstorm.
The burn aims to reduce fuel loads adjacent to the Pilliga Feral Predator Free Area, which is managed by the Australian Wildlife Conservancy for the purpose of wildlife conservation and reintroducing locally extinct mammals.
Broom Road and the fence-line track on the outside of the enclosure will be closed during burning operations. Smoke hazard signs will be placed on Railway Survey, Schwaggers Bore and Bens Road.
Smoke may be visible to residents in Pilliga, Gwabegar and Kenebri. People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
All burns around the state are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burns, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
