The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Suspicious overnight house fire sparks police investigation

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 22 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to a house fire on Anthony Road, South Tamworth. Picture Supplied
Emergency services were called to a house fire on Anthony Road, South Tamworth. Picture Supplied

A police investigation has been launched after a suspicious overnight house fire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.