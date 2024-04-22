Suspicious overnight house fire sparks police investigation

A police investigation has been launched after a suspicious overnight house fire.
At about 9:40pm on Sunday April 21, 2024, a fire on Anthony Road, in South Tamworth, was reported to emergency services.
When Fire and Rescue NSW crews from the South Tamworth station arrived at the scene, they found a home fully alight.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze but the home was "extensively damaged", a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District also attended the house fire and cordoned off the area.
The Leader understands police have launched an investigation into the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.
As investigations continue anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
